Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.29. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 9,022 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MACK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. 59.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

