Mersana Therapeutics’ (MRSN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 149.79% from the stock’s current price.

MRSN has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,102. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market cap of $861.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $57,838.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at $469,797.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 20,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $249,936.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,777.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,423 shares of company stock valued at $826,342. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,252,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,031,000 after buying an additional 114,266 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,070,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 201,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

