MetaHash (MHC) Trading Up 8.8% Over Last Week

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $34.99 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00046496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00143243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00152461 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,406.61 or 1.00215617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.07 or 0.00871270 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,891,380,204 coins and its circulating supply is 2,721,367,037 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.