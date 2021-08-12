Metal Price Up 41.5% Over Last 7 Days (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Metal coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.85 or 0.00006340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metal has traded up 41.5% against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $186.85 million and $184.42 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00094329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00056415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.65 or 0.00889456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00111889 BTC.

Metal Coin Profile

Metal is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

