Metaverse ETP (ETP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $268,837.00

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $13.55 million and $268,837.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 29.9% higher against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,088.32 or 0.06887483 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00135811 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,804,108 coins and its circulating supply is 78,804,010 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

