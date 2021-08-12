Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of Methode Electronics worth $12,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Methode Electronics news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $407,760.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,622,888.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 25,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $1,210,596.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,257,075.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,817 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 target price on Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $49.10 on Thursday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.75. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 16.72%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

