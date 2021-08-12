Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target Increased to C$70.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Metro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTRAF traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.02. Metro has a 1-year low of $41.91 and a 1-year high of $57.06.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

