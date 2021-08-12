Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target Lowered to C$65.00 at National Bank Financial

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MTRAF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Metro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Metro from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Metro stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.52. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,267. Metro has a one year low of $41.91 and a one year high of $57.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

