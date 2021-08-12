Metronome (MET) Trading Up 10.5% Over Last Week

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $4.22 or 0.00009340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. Metronome has a total market cap of $50.73 million and approximately $85,419.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00047070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00142595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00154947 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,059.94 or 0.99655663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.11 or 0.00871623 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,298,106 coins and its circulating supply is 12,011,732 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.