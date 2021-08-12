Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of €10.50 ($12.35).

OUKPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday, June 7th. AlphaValue raised shares of Metso Outotec Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of OUKPY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.41. 3,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,661. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84.

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

