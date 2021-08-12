Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.16% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $51,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 97.0% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.5% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 64.5% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,195.71.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,521.04, for a total transaction of $11,407,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,594,192.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,246.96, for a total transaction of $6,234,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,342,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,770 shares of company stock worth $47,976,230. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTD traded up $14.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,513.20. 1,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $926.88 and a 52 week high of $1,535.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,410.49.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

