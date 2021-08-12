MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,502 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,575. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.15.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.36. The stock had a trading volume of 37,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,043,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.88. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.52) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

