M&G’s (MGPUF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MGPUF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $3.20 price target on shares of M&G and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC lowered shares of M&G from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of M&G from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&G currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

OTCMKTS MGPUF traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,961. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.24. M&G has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

