Millennium Management LLC Acquires 42,997 Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 58.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,997 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.39% of Arco Platform worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,493,000 after purchasing an additional 134,431 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arco Platform during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arco Platform by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of Arco Platform by 25.9% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 150,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCE opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $818.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.89. Arco Platform Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.53). Arco Platform had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arco Platform presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.

Arco Platform Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

