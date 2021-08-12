Millennium Management LLC Acquires 47,212 Shares of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,212 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of MDC Partners worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its stake in MDC Partners by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 4,705,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,681,000 after buying an additional 834,141 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MDC Partners by 7.0% in the first quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,675,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 174,563 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in MDC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 12.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 58,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MDC Partners by 27.8% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 237,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 51,614 shares during the last quarter. 64.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDCA stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.43. MDC Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $418.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,133 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

MDC Partners Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, business consulting, database and customer relationship management, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

