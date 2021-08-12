Millennium Management LLC Acquires 672,686 Shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 153.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 672,686 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.82% of NewAge worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in NewAge in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAge during the first quarter valued at $34,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NewAge in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NewAge by 36.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of NewAge by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,762 shares in the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on NBEV. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NBEV stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. NewAge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $284.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.17.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). NewAge had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million. Research analysts predict that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

