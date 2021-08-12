Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 163.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,085,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,213,000 after purchasing an additional 673,798 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 107.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 854,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,531,000 after buying an additional 442,242 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,045,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,551,000 after purchasing an additional 319,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 773,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,558,000 after buying an additional 269,072 shares in the last quarter.

VLUE stock opened at $106.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.90. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

