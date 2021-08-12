Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 194,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.25% of Ocular Therapeutix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $537,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,038,000. 61.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $838.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.01. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%. Research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OCUL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.