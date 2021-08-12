Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 149,205 Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.64% of Inozyme Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 48.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Inozyme Pharma by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inozyme Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $374.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

