Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 172,192 AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 172,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.18% of AppHarvest at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at $13,908,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter worth about $2,661,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter worth about $112,971,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter worth about $1,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

APPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:APPH opened at $8.51 on Thursday. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

