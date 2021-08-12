Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 51,344 Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of Altra Industrial Motion as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

In other news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AIMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $61.93 on Thursday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.19.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.