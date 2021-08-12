Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 82.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,831 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.49% of ORBCOMM worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORBC. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 35,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in ORBCOMM by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ORBCOMM by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORBC shares. Raymond James cut ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (up from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

ORBC opened at $11.32 on Thursday. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $901.71 million, a PE ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.23.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

ORBCOMM, Inc engages in the provision of network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications. Its products are designed to track, monitor, control and enhance security for a variety of assets, such as heavy equipment; fixed asset monitoring; government and homeland security; and in industries for manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain management.

