Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,595 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,802,000 after acquiring an additional 31,445 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $31,498,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,143,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,015,000 after buying an additional 619,999 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,105,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,082,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 624,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,293,000 after buying an additional 135,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The firm has a market cap of $658.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORIC. Citigroup raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $61,872.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,305.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,778 shares of company stock valued at $94,714.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

