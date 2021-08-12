Millennium Management LLC Buys 24,939 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 307.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,939 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of EnerSys worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of ENS opened at $99.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $104.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.45.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.59%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

