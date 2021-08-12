Millennium Management LLC Buys 72,181 Shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 180.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,181 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Kirkland’s worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KIRK opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $295.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.97. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $34.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 40.97% and a net margin of 4.31%.

In other news, Director Miles Kirkland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $235,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,123.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

