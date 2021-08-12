Millennium Management LLC Buys New Holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 163,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of American Well at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the first quarter worth $1,764,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 18.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 27.5% in the first quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $154,732.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 708,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,420,044.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,340,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,484 shares of company stock worth $1,836,662. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMWL opened at $10.28 on Thursday. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

