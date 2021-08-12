Millennium Management LLC Buys New Position in Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $497,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,303,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

EACPU stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

