Millennium Management LLC Buys New Position in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 260,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.27% of iClick Interactive Asia Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLK. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 680.6% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $437.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 0.49. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

