Millennium Management LLC Buys New Stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.40% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $37,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $36,230,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $6,620,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,914,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of LBPH opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.26. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

