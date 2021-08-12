Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 304,213 Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 304,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000.

FSSIU stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

