Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 79,477 Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 79,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.22% of Stoke Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STOK. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,644,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,543,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after acquiring an additional 21,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 1,878.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after buying an additional 205,971 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $5,854,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 22,238 shares in the last quarter.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $1,413,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $164,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on STOK. Wedbush raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

STOK opened at $25.97 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $71.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $953.31 million, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.29.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

