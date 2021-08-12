Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 716.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,732 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $414,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,204.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,259 shares of company stock worth $1,274,205 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XHR opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The firm had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XHR shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

