Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Alexander’s worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the first quarter worth about $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 865.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexander’s by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE ALX opened at $271.24 on Thursday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a one year low of $233.70 and a one year high of $308.39. The company has a quick ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 111.73%.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

