Millennium Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,665 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter worth $613,000. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BNR. CICC Research began coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ BNR opened at $21.35 on Thursday. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of -2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Burning Rock Biotech Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

