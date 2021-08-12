Millennium Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 468.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 114,217 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Merus worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Merus by 214.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Merus during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merus by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Merus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.54. Merus has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $31.27.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merus news, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $81,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $45,359,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

