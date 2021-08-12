Millennium Management LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,842 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Replimune Group worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the first quarter worth about $23,711,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,681,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,078,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,917,000 after purchasing an additional 452,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 9,787.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,248,000 after acquiring an additional 369,689 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,477,000. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REPL stock opened at $31.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 33.25 and a quick ratio of 33.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 2.50. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $54.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.53.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $153,502.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 878,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,940,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,128. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

