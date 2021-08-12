Millennium Management LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 518.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.42% of Evolus worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOLS. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 17.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evolus alerts:

Shares of EOLS opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93. Evolus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $596.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.33.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 209.46% and a negative net margin of 171.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upgraded Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evolus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Evolus Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.