Millennium Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Stake in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 912.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527,032 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.66% of OncoCyte worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OCX. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in OncoCyte during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in OncoCyte during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. OncoCyte Co. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $372.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.89.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 1,123.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. OncoCyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

OncoCyte Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.