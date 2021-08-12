Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 271.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of RBC Bearings worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 26.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $230.19 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $250.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.66.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ROLL shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total transaction of $2,362,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,304 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

