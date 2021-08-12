Millennium Management LLC Invests $2.95 Million in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 202,036 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.47% of Mitek Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MITK. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Mitek Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Mitek Systems by 6.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MITK shares. TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

MITK opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.48 million, a PE ratio of 81.85 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $22.92.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

