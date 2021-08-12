Millennium Management LLC Invests $3.17 Million in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 212,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Trinity Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth about $313,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

Trinity Capital stock opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 91.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is presently 89.92%.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

