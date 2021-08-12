Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of CBIZ as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CBIZ in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CBIZ in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ stock opened at $33.30 on Thursday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.68.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 16,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $529,837.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,376 shares in the company, valued at $9,410,001.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,099 shares in the company, valued at $227,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.