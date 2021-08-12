Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 461,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of GreenSky at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GreenSky by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in GreenSky by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in GreenSky by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 9.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

GSKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.93.

Shares of GSKY stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06. GreenSky, Inc. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.68.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.50%. On average, analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

