Millennium Management LLC Purchases 505,603 Shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,124,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 505,603 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.35% of Castlight Health worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in Castlight Health in the first quarter worth approximately $2,600,000. SCW Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Castlight Health by 17.6% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 4,132,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 618,193 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Castlight Health by 21.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,122,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 551,092 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of CSLT opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Castlight Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20. The company has a market cap of $299.48 million, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. Analysts anticipate that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 15,807 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $27,504.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 298,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,906.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 258,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,088.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,881 shares of company stock worth $352,723 in the last three months. 16.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

