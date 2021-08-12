Millennium Management LLC Purchases 716,284 Shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) by 2,126.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 749,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 716,284 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.10% of Aqua Metals worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Aqua Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

AQMS opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

