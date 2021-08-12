Millennium Management LLC Purchases 83,717 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 66.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,383 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,717 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of FutureFuel worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FF. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in FutureFuel in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 198,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in FutureFuel by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 749,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in FutureFuel by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. 49.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Shares of FutureFuel stock opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.36. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $377.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on FutureFuel from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Donald C. Bedell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FutureFuel Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.