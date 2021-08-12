Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 272,070 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ITT in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ITT during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 36.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $99.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 134.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $57.13 and a one year high of $101.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.01.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. Analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

