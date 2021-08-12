Millennium Management LLC Sells 156,198 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,198 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Conagra Brands by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 390,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 202,288 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 339,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 80,097 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 161,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 188,994 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 917,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,503,000 after acquiring an additional 109,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.81 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

