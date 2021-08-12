Millennium Management LLC Sells 18,195 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,195 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.05% of American Campus Communities worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

NYSE ACC opened at $48.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 689.67, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $51.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,253 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

