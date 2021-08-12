Millennium Management LLC Sells 2,655 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,065,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 383.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 55,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,138.59 on Thursday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $752.10 and a one year high of $1,267.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,135.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.50.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 53.75% and a return on equity of 0.29%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

